One dead after trailer home fire in Atascosa, authorities investigating

The Bexar County Fire Marshal said rescue efforts had to be delayed because of the severity of the fire. An investigation is underway.

ATASCOSA, Texas — Authorities are investigating after one person was found dead after a trailer home fire in Atascosa on Sunday morning.

According to the Bexar County Fire Marshal, someone called 911 around 9:20 a.m. to report a fire in the 17900 block of Shepherd Road. Firefighters arrived and found the trailer engulfed in heavy fire, and learned that someone was reportedly trapped inside.

"Rescue attempts while the fire was being fought had to be delayed due to the intensity of the fire, which led to one firefighter’s injury. He was treated at the scene," the fire marshal said in a press release. "Once it was possible to do so, firefighters entered the residence for a primary search and found the deceased individual inside. Two residents were transported with severe burn injuries and are being treated at a local hospital."

The fire marshal said a Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy was burned while trying to help and two others were treated for smoke inhalation. BCSO and the Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the incident.

