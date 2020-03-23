SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a man is dead after allegedly confronting an officer with a pickaxe, to the point where she “feared for her life” and fired multiple shots.

According to Chief William McManus, the officer was responding to a family disturbance call on the 500 block of Glendale Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. when the suspect approached her. He was pronounced dead on the scene after being hit by the officer in the torso.

McManus said the officer, who has been with the department for about two years, is now on administrative leave, which is standard operating procedure in these incidents.

The suspect was described only as a man who “looks to be in his 40s.”

Police say there were other family members in the home at the time of the shooting, but it’s not clear if anyone else was in the street as the incident unfolded.

All of the information is preliminary in nature as SAPD continues to investigate, McManus says.

This is the fifth officer-involved shooting in 2020 involving SAPD officers.