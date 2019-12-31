SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonians prepare to celebrate New Year's Eve, the Bexar County Fire Marshal and San Antonio Fire Department are asking people to celebrate safety and prevent fires.

SAFD Spokesperson Woody Woodward says fireworks use within city limits is illegal, and a Fireworks Hotline will be in operation to take calls about illegal fireworks use within city limits. The number within the city is 210-207-0202, and the phone line will be in operation from 12/31/19 at 6pm to 1/1/20 at 12:30am.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal says fireworks are legal in unincorporated portions of Bexar County, but there are some restrictions in place.

The fire marshal says it's illegal to discharge fireworks within 600 feet of a hospital, school or church or within 100 feet of a fuel dispensing station for flammable or combustible liquids. It's also illegal to discharge fireworks from a motor vehicle. It will also have a hotline open, reachable at 210-335-FIRE.

The office also released these guidelines for safe fireworks use:

Select an area free of dry grasses and other dead vegetation.

Keep a bucket of water or a water hose nearby.

Do not use fireworks when the weather forecast calls for winds above 10 mph.

Always read and follow manufacturer’s recommendations and instructions.

Have an adult present and never give fireworks to children.

Only use fireworks outdoors. It is against state law to shoot fireworks from a motor vehicle.

Never experiment or make your own fireworks. Make sure you only use fireworks purchased from a reliable licensed seller.

Light only one firework at a time.

Never re‐light a “dud” firework. If a firework does not work properly, wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water and dispose of it properly.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Do not shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

