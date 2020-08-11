Officials: 1 dead after two planes collide in midair over south Texas Friday night

Federal investigators are looking into the incident.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead after a midair collision between two small planes Friday night near Fredericksburg, according to authorities.

The Gillespie County Airport manager confirmed the crash happened northwest of the airport, in a rural area. One plane crashed; its pilot, the sole occupant, did not survive. He was not identified.

The other plane, though damaged, was able to land safely, according to officials. The two people aboard that flight were not injured.