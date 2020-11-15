No one arrested after deadly Saturday-night shooting, police say

A man died at the scene on Bandera Road from his injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that unfolded along Bandera Road Saturday night.

According to SAPD officials, officers were called out to an apartment complex on the 2100 block of Bandera Road, south of Interstate 410, around 8:30 p.m. There, according to authorities, they found one man with gunshot wounds; he later died, despite the efforts of first responders.