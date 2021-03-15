Police: New lead in missing mother case in San Antonio

Take a look at this video. Police say it's of D'Lanny Chairez riding a VIA bus in February. They believe she was riding it for several hours.

SAN ANTONIO — There's a new lead in the case of a missing San Antonio mother, police said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, there's surveillance video showing the woman riding a VIA bus on the city's north side.

Over the weekend, detectives discovered video footage of D'Lanny Chairez riding a VIA bus. The video is from February 24, 2021. SAPD said she rode the bus for several hours before exiting at the North Star Transit Center station near the North Star Mall along Loop 410.

Police said they need the public's help in contacting Chairez and her 1-year-old baby, James.

Investigators believe Chairez could still be in the area and encourage anyone to report any sightings to the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

Over the weekend, police held a news conference to share information related to the disappearance of Chairez and her son.

SAPD Officer Alisia Pruneda said authorities received a "credible tip" that the mother and her son were last seen at Pearsall Park in the early days of February during "late night hours."

Authorities then closed the park around 9 a.m. to investigate; four canine units, over a dozen officers and FBI agents were at the scene.

If anyone was at Pearsall Park in early February, and noticed anything that could assist in this case, they are urged to contact police.