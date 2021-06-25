Skepticism blooms surrounding conclusion of investigation into near-kidnapping at south Texas camp

The alleged incident occurred on June 11, but officials on Thursday said the claims were discovered to be false.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Officials with the City of New Braunfels announced Thursday night they believe a well-publicized incident involving a pair accused of trying to take two children from a local summer camp never happened.

But not everyone is convinced.

For almost two weeks, people in New Braunfels have been on edge after hearing news that a couple tried to take two children from a city camp at Fischer Park. A camp counselor said the pair had fake pickup forms on June 11 and waited in a car pickup line for the children.

The pair took off when questioned, according to the camp employee.

The father of the children has led an online effort to track down surveillance footage of the suspected criminals. Hundreds of community members have rallied around the efforts to bring the pair to justice.

But then, a new twist: The city issued a statement saying a police investigation found the original claim by the camp counselor to be false.

“While we appreciate the power social media has in informing the community of an active investigation, we want to caution residents about jumping to conclusions or sharing posts that do not come from official law enforcement sources," New Braunfels Police Chief Keith Lane said in a statement.

Robert Camareno, city manager for New Braunfels, further emphasized to parents that their children are in safe hands while at city-run camps.

However, father of the children who the former camp employee originally said were targeted sent KENS 5 a statement on Friday expressing continuing concerns.

"Our frustration lies with the detectives in charge of this case who after a few days of analyzing video footage (that was not even pointed where the event supposedly took place), unilaterally decided to pressure, threaten, discredit, and then accuse and publicly convict the only witness in the case," he wrote. "We would have been understanding of their decision to walk away because the evidence didn’t take them anywhere.

"What we got instead was the sole witness being thrown to the wolves, a public accusation that the witness fabricated the whole thing, and a public message to the community that basically said “Nothing happened on video, so that means nothing happened.”