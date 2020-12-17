New Braunfels Police: Mother and son dead after apparent murder/suicide, teen girl rushed to hospital

Authorities say they arrived at a home Thursday morning to find two people fatally shot and a third seriously hurt.

SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels Police say two people are dead from gunshot wounds and a teen girl hurt after what officials believe was a homicide/suicide Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the early stages of the investigation suggest that a 43-year-old mother shot the victims – her two children – before turning the gun on herself. She and her 10-year-old son died at the scene, NBPD officials say.

The teen girl was conscious when first responders arrived shortly before 10 a.m., and was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.