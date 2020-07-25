Natalia Police Department has a new chief, its third in the last year

The decision was made after city council met in a special executive session.

NATALIA, Texas — A spokesperson for the Natalia Police Department has confirmed a new police chief was chosen Friday after city council met in a special executive session—the south Texas community's third in the last year.

James Fleming is confirmed as the new chief. He was serving as a reserve officer with the department.

The change comes after, earlier this summer, city councilors decided to take no action on potentially eliminating Natalia's police department when discussing options for local law enforcement.

Fleming will be sworn in next month.