SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say an accidental shooting on the northeast side resulted in one person being taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said a 20-year-old man “was driving (and) had a gun in his lap” which accidentally went off and “grazed his leg.”

Two women in the car were also arrested when authorities got to the scene, but not in connection to the shooting; officials said they had outstanding city warrants.

“As far as what we’re gathering, he was handling the gun and it went off in the car and it grazed his leg,” officials said. “He actually didn’t even want to be treated.”

There were also some “narcotics or drug paraphernalia” in the vehicle.