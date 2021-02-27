Mustang burst into flames after crashing on west-side highway

Witnesses told police it started when a Mustang and a Challenger were traveling on the highway, "speeding and driving aggressively."

SAN ANTONIO — A Mustang bursts into flames after a crash on the city's west city, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of SW Loop 410 East Bound.

Police said it started when a Mustang and a Challenger were traveling on the highway. Witnesses told SAPD that the two drivers were "speeding and driving aggressively."

The Challenger reportedly tried to pass the Mustang, but then hit the vehicle from behind, sending the Mustang across the median and into the opposite lanes. The Mustang immediately crashed and burst into flames.

Authorities said both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles safely. The San Antonio Fire Department extinguished the flames, but they said the fire was a "bit stubborn" due to the ruptured fuel tank spewing gasoline into the fire.

Charges or citations, if any, have not been reported.