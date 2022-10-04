'Multiple reports of multiple occupants trapped' in Comfort fire; roads shut down while crews remain on scene

Firefighters are still working on putting out hotspots after a large fire that broke out early Sunday morning.

A fire in Comfort early Sunday morning had "multiple reports of multiple occupants trapped," according to the Boerne Fire Department, which helped respond to the fire. Crews are still working actively at the scene to put out hotspots, but there's no official word on any injuries or fatalities.

The Boerne Fire Department said in a Facebook post at 6:55 a.m.: "Avoid the area of HWY 87 & HWY 27. Crews responding to this fire had multiple reports of multiple occupants trapped."

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook:

"US 87 between FM 473 and Front Street is closed. Avenue A is closed between US 87 and Front Street. Idlewilde is closed at US 87. These closures are due to an early morning fire. Crews are still working an active scene. The fire is out, but crews are still treating hotspots. Please use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be closed for the next several hours."

Comfort Table & Food Pantry shared information for anyone affected by the fire.

"Were you affected by last night's fire in Comfort? Need food? Did you take in a family or friends that were displaced? Need extra food to feed the extra people you are trying to help? Just want all to know that the Comfort Food Pantry will be open today from 1-3ish and Monday at 10:00 until noon to help out as we're able. Also regular hours Tues & Thurs 3-5. Come see us if you need help! #comfortfood #foodpantry #comfortx #comforttexas #comfort"

Video taken by a witness and shared on social media showed numerous first responders at the scene with the fire burning in the darkness.