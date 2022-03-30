Teen boy, two others hurt in west-side shooting, police say

No one has been officially charged as of yet.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people, including a 14-year-old boy, are expected to be OK after they were shot during a west-side altercation Wednesday night, according to San Antonio Police.

Two people have been detained for questioning, but it's not yet known if they're the suspects in the shooting. The other victims are a 34-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man.

“Detectives are out there further investigating seeing if those are going to be the suspects related to this crime scene," said SAPD Spokesperson Sarai Meneses, adding that many shell casings were found at the scene.

Meneses said officers arrived to the 300 block of Calles Street around 8 p.m. to the reports of gunfire. A preliminary investigation shows the shooting was the result of an "altercation outside an apartment complex" in the area, but few other details were provided.

It's unclear if the victims are related. No one has been officially charged at this time.

This is a developing story.