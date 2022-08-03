5-year-old boy missing from Bandera County

Cameron Crumrine has been missing since 6:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and boots.

SAN ANTONIO — The search is on for a 5-year-old boy who went missing from his Bandera County home around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Cameron Crumrine was last seen in the 500 block of Sharon Drive, which is five miles north of Bandera.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and boots. He weighs between 50-60 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Cameron is known to go between two of his family's houses on their rural property, which spans about 20-30 acres.

Multiple agencies including the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the search.

SAPD sent their chopper out Monday night, and dogs are also in the process of being obtained to use in the search, officials say.

The Bandera County Sheriff's Office said they've been contacted by many people in the public who have offered to help find Cameron. Authorities shared a post on Facebook to address the situation.

"We have had numerous requests for assistance in searching for the child missing from the 500 block of Sharon Dr. At this time, we are accepting volunteers to help locate the young man. Please head out to the gate at 554 Sharon Drive and let them know you are there to help. Thank you to the citizens of Bandera County for your willingness to help."