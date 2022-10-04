Motorcyclist slams into SUV on UTSA Boulevard and I-10

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist crashed into the back of an SUV early Sunday morning, police said. The crash happened in the 5600 block of UTSA Boulevard, just west of I-10 around 2:15 a.m.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, who was driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He told police he didn't see the SUV in time and crashed into the back of the vehicle.
According to the San Antonio Police Department, it doesn't appear that intoxication was a factor. The driver of the SUV was not hurt and was released from the scene, police said.