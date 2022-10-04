Motorcyclist slams into SUV on UTSA Boulevard and I-10

The man, believed to be in his 30s, who was driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist crashed into the back of an SUV early Sunday morning, police said. The crash happened in the 5600 block of UTSA Boulevard, just west of I-10 around 2:15 a.m.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, who was driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He told police he didn't see the SUV in time and crashed into the back of the vehicle.