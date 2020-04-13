SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities say a man died and another victim injured after deputies responded to a call of possible gunfire on the far northwest side in the early hours of Easter morning.

According to BCSO Spokesperson Johnny Garcia, deputies found the two individuals with gunshot wounds after arriving to the area of 11200 Dubling Woods. Neither victim was identified, but the man who died was 20 years old, Garcia says.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities say, and it's unclear as of now if anyone has been arrested.