SAN ANTONIO — With spring break in full swing, many families are planning to head to the beach or the pool for some fun in the sun.

However, being near water poses a risk for many children.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1-4.

Texas consistently ranks among the top states for child drownings, according to data compiled by the USA Swimming Foundation. While on a national scale, an average of 350 children fatally drown each year, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

In an effort to combat drownings, 365 days a year, the U.S. CPSC has launched the Pool Safely campaign.

The campaign urges Texas families to follow simple steps to keep their children safe when spending time in or near the water.

Tips include: