4 injured in shooting at MLK Day gathering, police say

Authorities say they're still looking for the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — A Martin Luther King Jr. Day gathering ended in violence on the east side Monday evening when a gunman opened fire, authorities say, injuring four people ranging in age from their 30s to their 60s.

Two of those victims are battling serious injuries, while the two others are expected to be OK. San Antonio Police Officer Cory Schuler said upwards of 30 people were in a parking lot on the 400 block of Spriggsdale Avenue where the shooting unfolded, but authorities are still searching for a suspect.

"Regardless, this is just a terrible, tragic way to end Martin Luther King Day," Schuler said.

He added police aren't sure at this point what led up to the shooting, and investigators are still working to determine a potential motive.