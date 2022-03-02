House fire reported on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO — A house fire on the northeast side appears to be a total loss, fire officials said. One man in his 50s had to be rushed to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and firefighters are still looking for two dogs that were reported missing.
Firefighters from the San Antonio Fire Department got the call for the location around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, south of Eisenhauer Road in the 4100 block of Moana Drive.
Three males made it out of the home as did a few dogs.
Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the fire, but so far, they said it appeared to have started in the exterior of the home, near the garage area.