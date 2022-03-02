House fire reported on northeast side

Firefighters from the San Antonio Fire Department got the call for the location around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, south of Eisenhauer Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A house fire on the northeast side appears to be a total loss, fire officials said. One man in his 50s had to be rushed to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and firefighters are still looking for two dogs that were reported missing.

Firefighters from the San Antonio Fire Department got the call for the location around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, south of Eisenhauer Road in the 4100 block of Moana Drive.

Three males made it out of the home as did a few dogs.