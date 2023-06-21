SAPD searching for missing teen last seen on June 18

Anyone with information on Montgomery's whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Missing Person's Unit at (210) 207-7660.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a missing teen boy who was last seen Sunday along the 4000 block of Broadway.

Aiden Montgomery, 13, was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt with possibly a white shirt underneath, black sweatpants, shorts under sweatpants and black shoes, SAPD says. He also has a black birthmark on his neck.

Montgomery is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing165 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Aiden's whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Missing Person's Unit at (210) 207-7660.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.