Missing teen reported on northeast side

The 13-year-old girl was last seen Sunday near Lady Bird Johnson Park off Nacogdoches Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old girl is missing from the northeast side, police said. Teresa Aronowitz was last seen on Sunday.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Teresa – who also goes by the nicknames Emily and Resa – is right-handed, has straight hair and was last seen wearing gray T-shirt with a motor cross symbol, a black zippered hoodie, black basketball shorts w with white stripes on the side.