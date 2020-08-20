BCSO searching for missing teen, possible runaway last seen August 13

Deputies say the teen was last seen on the county's northwest side, and may still be in the area.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are asking for the public's help in seraching for a missing teen who has been missing for a week.

According to local deputies, Isabel Ann Cerda, 17, disappeared on the morning of August 13 from northwest Bexar County, having last been seen on the 9800 block of Connemara Bend. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says they believe she may still be in that area.

Isabel is described by BCSO at being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 118 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair. She also has a nose piercing, multiple percings in both ears and a belly piercing. At the time she was last seen, Isabel was wearing a black shirt, light blue plaid shorts and "possibly" a grey sweater.

Deputies also suggested Isabel may have run away from home, saying on social media that anyone "found to be harboring Isabel may face charges for harboring a runaway."