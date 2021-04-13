x
MISSING TEEN: 16-year-old boy last seen in west Bexar County, sheriff's office says

16-year-old Daniel D'Anthony Soto was last seen Saturday morning in the 1500 block of Sage Run.
Credit: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager last seen over the weekend.

According to BCSO, Daniel D'Anthony Soto, 16, was last seen at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 10 in the 1500 block of Sage Run on the west side of Bexar County. Authorities describe Soto as 5'6" in height, weighing 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and light brown hair.

BCSO says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, white shirt, gray pants and black and purple Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Soto's whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO by calling 210-335-6000 or emailing missingpersons@bexar.org.

