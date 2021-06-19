x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Public Safety

Missing 71-year-old San Antonio man diagnosed with cognitive impairment, authorities say

He was last seen driving a red Toyota Highlander on the far west side.
Credit: KENS

SAN ANTONIO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old man last seen on the far west side Saturday afternoon whose disappearance "poses a credible threat to his health."

According to the Department of Public Safety, Paul Lawrence Jackson was last seen along the 10400 block of Cedar Village around 1:30 p.m. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plates DVA0P1. 

Jackson stands 5 feet 8, weighs about 140 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a hat, green shirt and blue jeans. 

If you have any information as to Jackson's whereabouts, you're urged to contact SAPD at (210)207-7660. 