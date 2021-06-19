Missing 71-year-old San Antonio man diagnosed with cognitive impairment, authorities say

He was last seen driving a red Toyota Highlander on the far west side.

SAN ANTONIO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old man last seen on the far west side Saturday afternoon whose disappearance "poses a credible threat to his health."

According to the Department of Public Safety, Paul Lawrence Jackson was last seen along the 10400 block of Cedar Village around 1:30 p.m. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plates DVA0P1.

Jackson stands 5 feet 8, weighs about 140 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a hat, green shirt and blue jeans.