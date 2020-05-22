SAPD searching for missing 29-year-old man diagnosed with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they're searching for a 29-year-old man with a medical condition who was last seen earlier in the day on Thursday on the city's northwest side.

Anthony Gonzalez stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall; weighs about 165 pounds; has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes; and also has a tattoo on the name "Aguirre" on his right leg, according to authorities. SAPD says Gonzalez was last seen on the 8000 block of Floyd Curl Drive.