SAPD searching for missing 29-year-old man diagnosed with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they're searching for a 29-year-old man with a medical condition who was last seen earlier in the day on Thursday on the city's northwest side.
Anthony Gonzalez stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall; weighs about 165 pounds; has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes; and also has a tattoo on the name "Aguirre" on his right leg, according to authorities. SAPD says Gonzalez was last seen on the 8000 block of Floyd Curl Drive.
If you have any information as to Gonzalez's whereabouts, you're urged to call police at (210)207-7660.