SAPD searching for missing elderly man with diagnosed medical condition, officials say

Charles Robles was last seen on the northwest side at some point on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they are looking for a missing 72-year-old man last seen Thursday along the 70 block of Storeywood Drive, on the the northwest side.

According to SAPD officials, Charles Robles "has a diagnosed medical condition which requires a doctor's care." He stands 5 foot 6 inches, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes and grey hair, and also has a gray beard.

At the time that he was last seen, Robles was wearing a grey shirt and khaki-colored shorts. He was also driving a maroon-colored 2008 Nissan Sentra, with TX license plates CZ6J27.