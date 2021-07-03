SAPD searching for 44-year-old man missing since Feb. 20

Authorities say Marc White was last seen on the north side.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they are looking for a missing 44-year-old man last seen two weeks ago on the north side.

Marc White, who also goes by the nickname Andrew, disappeared on Feb. 20, having last been seen on the 10000 block of Sahara Street, according to San Antonio Police officials.

White stands 5 foot 10; weighs about 150 pounds; and also has brown hair and brown eyes. He is also right-handed.