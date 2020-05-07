Canyon Lake authorities searching for missing man after reported drowning incident

SAN ANTONIO — Canyon Lake authorities say a search for a 25-year-old man who went missing after a reporting drowning incident on the Fourth of July will continue Sunday morning.

A dive team is expected to assist in search efforts around 9 a.m. for the unidentified man, according to Canyon Lake Fire Chief Darren Brinkkoeter.

A KENS viewer told us that there had been ongoing efforts to try and find the man on the lake most of the afternoon into the evening, and search boats could be seen on the water.