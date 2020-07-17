SAPD searching for missing 19-year-old girl last seen Thursday evening

Authorities say her disappearance poses a threat to her safety.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're searching for a missing 19-year-old girl last seen at 5 p.m. Thursday and whose disappearance "poses a credible threat" to her safety.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Maria Guadalupe Rangel was last seen at the intersection of Nogalitos and Keats, in southwest San Antonio. She was driving a green 2005 Malibut with TX license plates MBN4465.

Rangel stands 5 foot 1, weighs about 105 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and also has a tattoo of the word "beautiful" on the inside of her left arm, authorities say. At the time she was last seen, Rangel was wearing a dark green sweatshirt with "Central Park" written on the front, denim shorts, a braided belt and Vans slip-on footwear.