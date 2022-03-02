San Antonio girl missing after she was last seen west of downtown, police say

Authorities added Kassandra Torres could be with a parent who doesn't have custody.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say a 10-year-old girl disappeared sometime Wednesday and could be with a parent who doesn't have custody.

Kassandra Torres was last seen west of downtown, along the 1300 block of North Sabinas Street near Ojeda Park, SAPD officials said. She stands 5 foot 1, weighs about 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and black collar-length hair.

SAPD also says Kassandra is right-handed, and was last seen wearing a grey sweater, pink jacket, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information as to the girl's whereabouts, you're urged to contact SAPD at (210)207-7660.

