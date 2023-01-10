Family of five missing in Bexar County, authorities say

BCSO says the group was last seen leaving the area of Calaveras Lake in southeast Bexar County Sunday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — A search is underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Melissa Osorio, 58, and the four children ranging in age from 6 to 8 years old were reported missing Monday, BCSO officials said in a Facebook post, adding Osorio "may have health issues that may require medication." They disappeared along the 15000 block of U.S. Highway 181 South.

Osorio is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. Officials say she has hazel eyes and red hair, and she was last seen wearing a gray jacket, maroon-colored beanie, pink crocs shoes and black jogging pants.

The four children are Lovely Sanchez, 9; Melanie Sanchez, 8; Manuel Sanchez, 6; and Juan Sanchez, 6.

Lovely stands 4 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a black coat with gold stars, blue jeans and white shoes. Melanie stands 3 foot 6, and was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt with stars, black leggings and black shoes with pink laces. Juan stands 3 feet 2, and was last seen wearing blue jeans along with a black sweater over a black shirt with a pirate skull design. Manuel stands 3 feet 6, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and grey-and-green shoes.

If you have any information as to their whereabouts, you're urged to contact BCSO by calling (210)335-6000 or emailing missingpersons@bexar.org.

