MISSING TEEN: 15-year-old last seen in far west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen last seen on the far west side of the county.

Samantha Hershel Andutan was last seen on January 3 in the 12000 block of Lone Star Leaf. The sheriff's office describes the teen as 5'2" tall with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve grey shirt and camouflage jogger pants.

BCSO warns that anyone found "harboring Samantha may face charges" including Harboring a Runaway, a misdemeanor, or Interfering with Child Custody, a state jail felony.