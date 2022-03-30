Man killed, hit by car on far west side

The man was hit in the intersection of Galm Road and Culebra Road. The woman who hit him told deputies she couldn't see him. No charges are expected.

SAN ANTONIO — A man died late Tuesday night who was hit by a car on the far west side, police said. The victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, died at the scene.

The man was hit in the intersection of Galm Road and Culebra Road around 10:45 p.m. A woman who hit him pulled over to call for help. She told deputies she couldn't see him. No charges are expected, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The intersection was closed to traffic for approximately four hours.

So far, the man's identity has not been released.