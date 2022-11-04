Man dies in Sunday night's storm on north side

Officers and firefighters searched through the drainage ditch and a creek nearby for any sign of the man for several hours. He was finally located about a mile away.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man died after being swept away by high water during Sunday night's storms. It happened just before midnight on the city's north side.

Police received a call that someone had been swept away in the 12900 block of Country Parkway, near US 281 and Bitters Road.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the man, who appeared to be homeless, was camping out in a nearby drainage ditch.

Officers and firefighters searched through the drainage ditch and a creek nearby for any sign of the man for several hours.

SAPD's Eagle helicopter unit was finally able to find the man about a mile from where he was last seen. He was found without a pulse and died at the scene.