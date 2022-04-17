Man dies after being run over by train, police say

The conductor noticed the man on the tracks and tried to alert him by blowing the train horn. But for some reason, the man didn't move, investigators said.

SAN ANTONIO — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train early Sunday morning. It happened on the east side near I-10 and Roland Avenue around 1 a.m.

Investigators from the San Antonio Police Department said the conductor noticed the man on the tracks and tried to alert him by blowing the train horn. But for some reason, the man didn't move.

The conductor told police he was unable to stop the train in time. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim's age and identity have not yet been released.