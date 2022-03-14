Man critically injured while trying to cross street on east side

The victim was trying to cross South New Braunfels Avenue near Denver Boulevard with a woman when a vehicle struck him, authorities said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car late Sunday night. Police responded to the scene on South New Braunfels Ave and Denver Boulevard.

The San Antonio Police Department said the man was walking with a woman and had just left a nearby store when they were trying to cross the street and the man had stepped into the street.

The victim is believed to be in his 50s. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.

There's no word on whether the driver will face any charges.