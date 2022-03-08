Major gas outage reported in Seguin

According to the Seguin Police Department's Facebook page, "Centerpoint Energy has experienced a major outage/system crash with a main line that provides gas service to Seguin. At this time, it is undetermined when this issue will be resolved. We will share more information as it becomes available from Centerpoint Energy. If you are experiencing a gas outage in your home, please call your gas company for further information. If you need medical attention, please call 9-1-1."