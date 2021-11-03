Lightning strike causes house fire on the west side

"We are very fortunate this was called in quickly," Will Pritchett, a Battalion Chief with SAFD said.

SAN ANTONIO — A lightning strike Wednesday afternoon sparked a house fire on the west side, fire officials said. The fire caused a loud crash and a neighbor alerted two people inside about the fire.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the fire broke out around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Bobcat Hollow near Loop 1604. It started in the roof and attic.

Two people inside were able to escape and there was one animal rescue, SAFD said.

