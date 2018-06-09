Three students on a school bus were injured Thursday when a BB gun was fired multiple times, according to a letter from the school's principal.

Gregory Rivers, principal of Ball Academy, which is part of the San Antonio Independent School District, said in the letter that a fourth-grader brought the BB gun on the bus and that he and several students handled it and fired it.

Rivers said three students were examined by the school nurse, but did not experience redness or swelling from the plastic BBs.

"We take this type of incident very seriously," Rivers wrote in the letter. "Safety and security is a top priority for our students and employees. We also want to keep families informed of situations as soon as we are able."

SAISD police are investigating the incident. Rivers said appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

