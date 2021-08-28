Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old Kerrville man

Authorities are looking for William Smith, last seen around noon on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Kerrville say they're looking for a missing 79-year-old man who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and hasn't been seen since Thursday.

William Smith is described by Kerrville Police as standing 6 feet tall, weighing about 275 pounds and having gray hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a dark-colored shirt and khaki shorts along the 2200 block of San Jacinto Drive, where he was driving a white 2017 Ford Taurus. The license plate for the vehicle is TX7NDBH.

KPD officials say Smith's disappearance "poses a credible threat to his health and safety."