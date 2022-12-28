Discovery of body in Kerrville park launches investigation

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.

KERRVILLE, Texas — Guadalupe Park is temporarily closed Wednesdy while law enforcement investigates the discovery of a dead body, according to a Facebook post from Kerrville city officials.

Kerrville police later said the remains were found in Nimitz Lake along Guadalupe Street by a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter and eventually retrieved by a dive team. The victim hasn't been unidentified, and it's unknown at this point if any foul play was involved.

