Kerrville Police seeking man wanted for injury to a child

Authorities say Tony Lee Brown could be driving either a white Ford Explorer or a grey Dodge Ram.

SAN ANTONIO — Kerrville Police say they're looking for a man wanted for injury to a child and interfering in a 911 call, though the department hasn't shared details on the incident itself.

The department is asking the public to keep an eye open for Tony Lee Brown, the man in the below photos provided by KPD officials. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

Authorities say Brown "is known" to drive a grey 2009 Dodge Ram truck with Texas license plates MDL-7884. The vehicle has a silver bumper guard and a bed cover. Authorities say he could be driving a different vehicle; a white 2002 Ford Explorer with Texas license plates NBY-8009.