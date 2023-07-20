Police: One dead, three others hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Kerr County

The victim was identified as a 71-year-old Kerrville man.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed and three others sustained minor injuries after a four-vehicle wreck unfolded along Junction Highway Thursday between Kerrville and Ingram, police say.

The Kerrville Police Department (KPD) is investigating the fatal crash, which police say happened around 11 a.m. when a pickup truck collided with a sedan while turning onto the highway, according to a KPD Facebook post. A third vehicle, a Ford van, tried to avoid the accident but struck the pickup anyway, and a fourth vehicle waiting at a stop sign nearby was hit by a spare tire that "became dislodged" from the truck during the collision.

The man who died was identified as 71-year-old Bruce Rische, of Kerrville. The other victims have not been identified, and it's not yet known what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

---

