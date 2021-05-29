5-year-old drowns in Guadalupe River after falling in Saturday afternoon, Kerrville Police says

According to a post on the Kerrville Police Department's Facebook page, the child's father "immediately dove into the water" to try and find him, but was hindered by low visibility from Friday night's heavy downpours.

First responders arrived to the 300 block of Riverside Drive – near Kerrville VA Medical Center – at about 12:43 p.m., along with a team of rescue divers. KPD officials say it wasn't until two hours later that the boy's body was recovered; he was pronounced dead at the scene.