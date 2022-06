The department posted a photo of the man, 44-year-old Luis Daniel Rodriguez, on their Facebook page.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JOURDANTON, Texas — The Jourdanton Police Department is warning the community about a man who is wanted for murder.

The department posted a photo of the man, 44-year-old Luis Daniel Rodriguez, on their Facebook page.

Authorities said Rodriguez is 5'9" and weighs around 185 pounds. He was reportedly traveling south on Highway 16 on a bicycle.