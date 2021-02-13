1 arrested in connection with tanker allegedly transporting endangered immigrants in Texas, ICE says

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from a Feb. 10 story.
Authorities say an arrest has been made in the search for a large water tanker that was apparently transporting endangered immigrants, which began with frantic 911 calls to Bexar County emergency dispatchers on Monday.
While they have not been identified nor their charges specified, a spokesperson with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told KENS 5 "one individual has been taken into custody in relation to the alleged incident."
ICE did not provide any details about the tanker, the condition of the immigrants alleged to have been inside or their citizenship status; the agency only said their investigation, a collaboration with the U.S. Border Patrol, is ongoing.