1 arrested in connection with tanker allegedly transporting endangered immigrants in Texas, ICE says

Very few details were provided by the agency.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from a Feb. 10 story.

Authorities say an arrest has been made in the search for a large water tanker that was apparently transporting endangered immigrants, which began with frantic 911 calls to Bexar County emergency dispatchers on Monday.

While they have not been identified nor their charges specified, a spokesperson with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told KENS 5 "one individual has been taken into custody in relation to the alleged incident."