Two people hit by driver on southwest side

SAN ANTONIO — A man and a woman had to be life-flighted to the hospital after being hit on the city's southwest side early Monday morning, deputies said. The two were struck by a car on the access road near I-35 South and South Loop 1604 around 4:30 a.m.

According to a Bexar County Sheriff's Office sergeant, the two were walking on the access road of I-35 South, just outside of Loop 1604, when a vehicle struck both of them.

Both victims were transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was being interviewed by deputies.

It's unclear if the driver will face any charges.