One person dies in crash with 18-wheeler on southeast side

SAN ANTONIO — One person died in a crash early Thursday morning involving an 18-wheeler and a car on the southeast side. A second person in the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday along I-37 near Southton Road. The crash caused the highway to be shut down for several hours. First responders from the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department found the wrecked car in the grass and the big rig was in a ditch.

So far, the victims have not been identified and their ages have not been released. The driver of the big rig wasn't hurt.