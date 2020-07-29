Salazar: Too early to determine identity of remains found in deep south Bexar County

The sheriff asked that anyone who may have a missing relative call up the sheriff's office.

SAN ANTONIO — A man walking his dog through the area of Losoya Street and Spanish Grant Road Tuesday afternoon stumbled upon what he believed to be human remains before calling deputies. Now, authorities are working to determine who the remains belong to.

"At this point it's way too early to even speculate on who this person might be, or even their gender," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. "It's a pretty advanced stage of decomposition."

Salazar said forensics teams are working in tandem with county drone operators to try and find clues to identify the individual, and what may have happened to them.

The sheriff said they're going over records of currently missing residents to see if any connections can be made. He also urged that anyone in the county who may have a missing relative call up the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The recent heat from a very hot July could have also sped up the decomposition process, Salazar said, potentially making it seem like the body has been there longer than it has.