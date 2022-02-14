x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Public Safety

Two homes on west side destroyed by fire

Firefighters said they found a woman who they thought had been inside the home. She is safe. A shed was also destroyed. A cause has not been determined.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters responded to three structures on fire on the west side early Monday morning. When they arrived on the scene around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of South General McMullen Drive, they found two homes and a shed on fire.

Firefighters found a woman who they believed was inside of one of the homes, which was believed to be abandoned. She was not in the home and found safe.

The second home, which is on Monterey Street has severe damage.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire. No firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. The residents of the second home said they will be staying with neighbors.

Related Articles

In Other News

20 months after Austin protests, grand jury considering charges against up to 18 officers