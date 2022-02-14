Two homes on west side destroyed by fire

Firefighters said they found a woman who they thought had been inside the home. She is safe. A shed was also destroyed. A cause has not been determined.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters responded to three structures on fire on the west side early Monday morning. When they arrived on the scene around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of South General McMullen Drive, they found two homes and a shed on fire.

Firefighters found a woman who they believed was inside of one of the homes, which was believed to be abandoned. She was not in the home and found safe.

The second home, which is on Monterey Street has severe damage.